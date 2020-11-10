Here’s Our Rant About Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) went down by -16.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected -14.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Lakeland Industries to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Is It Worth Investing in Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :LAKE) Right Now?

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAKE is at 0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lakeland Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $9.63 above the current price. LAKE currently public float of 7.75M and currently shorts hold a 16.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAKE was 492.27K shares.

LAKE’s Market Performance

LAKE stocks went down by -14.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.71% and a quarterly performance of -13.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Lakeland Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.36% for LAKE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAKE

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAKE reach a price target of $18.50. The rating they have provided for LAKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to LAKE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

LAKE Trading at -13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAKE fell by -14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.37. In addition, Lakeland Industries Inc. saw 76.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAKE starting from RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES, who sale 13,400 shares at the price of $25.20 back on Jul 08. After this action, RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES now owns 85,105 shares of Lakeland Industries Inc., valued at $337,680 using the latest closing price.

RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES, the Director of Lakeland Industries Inc., sale 1,605 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that RYAN CHRISTOPHER JAMES is holding 108,869 shares at $40,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAKE

Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored