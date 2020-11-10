Here’s How Your Trade Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Aggressively Right Now

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) went up by 41.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.22. The company’s stock price has collected 44.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Tuniu Announces US$10 Million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ :TOUR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOUR is at 1.20.

TOUR currently public float of 23.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOUR was 350.70K shares.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR stocks went up by 44.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.84% and a quarterly performance of 21.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Tuniu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.16% for TOUR stocks with a simple moving average of 32.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOUR

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOUR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TOUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2017.

TOUR Trading at 45.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares surge +36.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +44.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1359. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw -39.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -12.00 for asset returns.

