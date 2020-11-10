Here’s How Your Trade Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Aggressively Right Now

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) went up by 15.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.24. The company’s stock price has collected 33.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that EMBRAER S.A.: Embraer Delivers Seven Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q20

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE :ERJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Embraer S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.77, which is $1.02 above the current price. ERJ currently public float of 174.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERJ was 2.21M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stocks went up by 33.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.58% and a quarterly performance of -6.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for Embraer S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.95% for ERJ stocks with a simple moving average of -26.53% for the last 200 days.

ERJ Trading at 15.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +33.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw -71.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.31 for the present operating margin

+13.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -8.31. The total capital return value is set at -2.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.07. Equity return is now at value -29.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Embraer S.A. (ERJ), the company’s capital structure generated 3.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.58. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored