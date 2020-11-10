Here’s How Your Trade Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Aggressively Right Now

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) went down by -14.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.08. The company’s stock price has collected -15.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/06/20 that Today’s Logistics Report: Rebound on Wheels; Reviving Auto Supply Chains; Alibaba Eyes Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AAWW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAWW is at 1.51.

AAWW currently public float of 25.66M and currently shorts hold a 11.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAWW was 491.18K shares.

AAWW’s Market Performance

AAWW stocks went down by -15.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.20% and a quarterly performance of -13.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.93% for AAWW stocks with a simple moving average of 21.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAWW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AAWW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAWW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $84 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAWW reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for AAWW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AAWW, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

AAWW Trading at -15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -22.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAWW fell by -15.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.61. In addition, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 88.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAWW starting from Flynn William J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $67.30 back on Oct 15. After this action, Flynn William J now owns 56,979 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $336,500 using the latest closing price.

Steen Michael, the EVP & CMO of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 13,070 shares at $66.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Steen Michael is holding 129,755 shares at $866,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAWW

Equity return is now at value -12.40, with -4.30 for asset returns.

