Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) went up by 33.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s stock price has collected 37.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 20, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DXLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DXLG is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Destination XL Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. DXLG currently public float of 42.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXLG was 3.50M shares.

DXLG’s Market Performance

DXLG stocks went up by 37.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.52% and a quarterly performance of 7.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.05% for Destination XL Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.05% for DXLG stocks with a simple moving average of -22.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $3 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2017.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXLG reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for DXLG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2016.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to DXLG, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

DXLG Trading at 30.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG rose by +37.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2762. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc. saw -71.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who sale 164,765 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC now owns 5,091,601 shares of Destination XL Group Inc., valued at $57,618 using the latest closing price.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of Destination XL Group Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC is holding 5,256,366 shares at $27,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

+37.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc. stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.74. Equity return is now at value -163.30, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 474.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.60. Total debt to assets is 70.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 336.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

