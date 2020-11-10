Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)?

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) went down by -15.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.42. The company’s stock price has collected -18.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Vapotherm Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE :VAPO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vapotherm Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.67, which is $19.23 above the current price. VAPO currently public float of 20.00M and currently shorts hold a 10.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAPO was 546.89K shares.

VAPO’s Market Performance

VAPO stocks went down by -18.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.72% and a quarterly performance of -19.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Vapotherm Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.04% for VAPO stocks with a simple moving average of -11.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAPO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for VAPO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2018.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to VAPO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

VAPO Trading at -18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.41%, as shares sank -21.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO fell by -18.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.75. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw 92.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Ramade Gregoire, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $30.62 back on Oct 20. After this action, Ramade Gregoire now owns 13,114 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $61,240 using the latest closing price.

3×5 Partners, LLC, the 10% Owner of Vapotherm Inc., sale 20,689 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that 3×5 Partners, LLC is holding 1,793,393 shares at $599,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-99.71 for the present operating margin

+41.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc. stands at -106.14. The total capital return value is set at -51.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.24. Equity return is now at value -51.60, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO), the company’s capital structure generated 84.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.73. Total debt to assets is 40.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.

