Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy UBS Group AG (UBS)?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company's stock price has collected 13.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE :UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBS is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for UBS Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75, which is $1.35 above the current price. UBS currently public float of 3.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBS was 2.65M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS stocks went up by 13.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.94% and a quarterly performance of 9.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.80% for UBS Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.87% for UBS stocks with a simple moving average of 21.16% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +13.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBS starting from UBS Group AG, who sale 615 shares at the price of $9.64 back on Mar 25. After this action, UBS Group AG now owns 0 shares of UBS Group AG, valued at $5,932 using the latest closing price.

UBS Group AG, the 10% Owner of UBS Group AG, sale 501 shares at $8.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that UBS Group AG is holding 0 shares at $4,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +12.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 362.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.37. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

