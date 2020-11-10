Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)?

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.62. The company’s stock price has collected 18.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Penn National Gaming Set to Open First Retail Barstool Sportsbook at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk Today

Is It Worth Investing in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :PENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.77, which is $11.8 above the current price. PENN currently public float of 148.15M and currently shorts hold a 11.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PENN was 8.48M shares.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN stocks went up by 18.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.87% and a quarterly performance of 34.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Penn National Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for PENN stocks with a simple moving average of 68.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $90 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $66, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PENN, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

PENN Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +18.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.02. In addition, Penn National Gaming Inc. saw 145.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Sottosanti Carl, who sale 63,940 shares at the price of $60.23 back on Oct 26. After this action, Sottosanti Carl now owns 86,548 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc., valued at $3,851,078 using the latest closing price.

LaBombard Christine, the SVP and CAO of Penn National Gaming Inc., sale 13,400 shares at $66.36 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that LaBombard Christine is holding 19,052 shares at $889,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+36.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value -42.90, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 611.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.94. Total debt to assets is 73.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 598.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

