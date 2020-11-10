Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)?

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 11.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock price has collected 22.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that BGC Partners Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :BGCP) Right Now?

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGCP is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BGC Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. BGCP currently public float of 286.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGCP was 2.59M shares.

BGCP’s Market Performance

BGCP stocks went up by 22.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.97% and a quarterly performance of 24.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.81% for BGC Partners Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.11% for BGCP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGCP

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGCP reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for BGCP stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2015.

BGCP Trading at 34.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +22.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGCP rose by +22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, BGC Partners Inc. saw -40.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

+92.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BGC Partners Inc. stands at +2.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), the company’s capital structure generated 196.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.29. Total debt to assets is 34.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

