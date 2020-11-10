Can iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Remain Competitive?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) went down by -14.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.55. The company’s stock price has collected -10.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ :IRBT) Right Now?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRBT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iRobot Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.83, which is $19.61 above the current price. IRBT currently public float of 27.60M and currently shorts hold a 37.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRBT was 781.14K shares.

IRBT’s Market Performance

IRBT stocks went down by -10.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.19% and a quarterly performance of 3.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for iRobot Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.07% for IRBT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRBT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IRBT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IRBT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $98 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

IRBT Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRBT fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.67. In addition, iRobot Corporation saw 43.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRBT starting from Saeger Timothy, who sale 2,221 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Saeger Timothy now owns 21,897 shares of iRobot Corporation, valued at $199,890 using the latest closing price.

Angle Colin M, the Chief Executive Officer of iRobot Corporation, sale 33,520 shares at $89.66 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Angle Colin M is holding 353,711 shares at $3,005,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+44.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRobot Corporation stands at +7.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.73. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 6.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

