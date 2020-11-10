Buy or Sell Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -21.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.43. The company’s stock price has collected -2.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Nautilus, Inc. Delivers Record Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.25, which is $4.39 above the current price. NLS currently public float of 29.31M and currently shorts hold a 17.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 2.52M shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went down by -2.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly performance of 54.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 1387.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.04% for Nautilus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.67% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of 124.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLS reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for NLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NLS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 26th of the current year.

NLS Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +533.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.22. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw 1149.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Horn Richard A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on Sep 01. After this action, Horn Richard A now owns 79,077 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $130,200 using the latest closing price.

Barr Jim, the Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus Inc., sale 38,252 shares at $13.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Barr Jim is holding 0 shares at $527,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.23 for the present operating margin

+35.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc. stands at -29.84. The total capital return value is set at -16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.28. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 40.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.87. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored