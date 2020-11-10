Buy or Sell Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) went down by -14.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.17. The company’s stock price has collected -2.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Five9 Announces Virtual Event Series Highlighting the Future of Customer Service and Key Insights Brought on by the Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Five9 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $161.95, which is $20.69 above the current price. FIVN currently public float of 65.35M and currently shorts hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVN was 694.30K shares.

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN stocks went down by -2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.84% and a quarterly performance of 25.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Five9 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.12% for FIVN stocks with a simple moving average of 34.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $175 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVN reach a price target of $133. The rating they have provided for FIVN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

FIVN Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.26. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 115.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, who sale 715 shares at the price of $157.66 back on Nov 04. After this action, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY now owns 105,018 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $112,727 using the latest closing price.

Burkland Daniel P., the President of Five9 Inc., sale 718 shares at $156.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Burkland Daniel P. is holding 88,651 shares at $112,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.42 for the present operating margin

+57.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -1.39. The total capital return value is set at 1.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.21. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc. (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 113.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.20. Total debt to assets is 46.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

