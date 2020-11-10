Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) went up by 10.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.54. The company’s stock price has collected 19.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/20 that Some Brewers Hate Lockdowns More Than Others

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE :BUD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.52, which is $4.42 above the current price. BUD currently public float of 506.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BUD was 1.66M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD stocks went up by 19.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.08% and a quarterly performance of 11.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.56% for BUD stocks with a simple moving average of 16.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to BUD, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

BUD Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +19.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.67. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -23.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

