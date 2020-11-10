A Lesson to Learn: VEON Ltd. (VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Veon Reports 3Q20 Results

Is It Worth Investing in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ :VEON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEON is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for VEON Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.80, which is $0.74 above the current price. VEON currently public float of 751.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEON was 4.33M shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -14.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for VEON Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.18% for VEON stocks with a simple moving average of -19.36% for the last 200 days.

VEON Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3110. In addition, VEON Ltd. saw -47.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored