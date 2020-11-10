A Lesson to Learn: Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went up by 18.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.01. The company’s stock price has collected 31.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/28/20 that Darden Restaurants Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE :DRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.38, which is -$13.52 below the current price. DRI currently public float of 129.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRI was 2.06M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stocks went up by 31.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.20% and a quarterly performance of 43.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Darden Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.26% for DRI stocks with a simple moving average of 44.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $115 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $88. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRI, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

DRI Trading at 26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +31.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.03. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from MENSAH NANA, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $95.07 back on Oct 27. After this action, MENSAH NANA now owns 180 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $95,066 using the latest closing price.

King Sarah H., the SVP, Chief HR Officer of Darden Restaurants Inc., purchase 1,025 shares at $58.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that King Sarah H. is holding 5,027 shares at $59,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.78 for the present operating margin

+13.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 257.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.05. Total debt to assets is 52.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

