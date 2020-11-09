Why Flex Ltd. (FLEX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.61. The company’s stock price has collected 9.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Flex Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ :FLEX) Right Now?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLEX is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Flex Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.88, which is $0.42 above the current price. FLEX currently public float of 497.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLEX was 4.17M shares.

FLEX’s Market Performance

FLEX stocks went up by 9.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.83% and a quarterly performance of 34.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Flex Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.03% for FLEX stocks with a simple moving average of 43.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLEX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FLEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLEX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLEX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FLEX stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

FLEX Trading at 28.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +27.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.84. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from Bennett David P, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $14.21 back on Nov 04. After this action, Bennett David P now owns 163,087 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $56,840 using the latest closing price.

Bennett David P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 1,904 shares at $10.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Bennett David P is holding 167,087 shares at $19,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.60 for the present operating margin

+6.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +0.36. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Flex Ltd. (FLEX), the company’s capital structure generated 122.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.15. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

