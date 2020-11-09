Why Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) went up by 12.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.00. The company’s stock price has collected 23.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Axon Reports Q3 2020 Revenue Growth of 27%, ARR Tops $200 million, Up 44%

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AAXN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAXN is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.67, which is -$19.26 below the current price. AAXN currently public float of 62.51M and currently shorts hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAXN was 603.81K shares.

AAXN’s Market Performance

AAXN stocks went up by 23.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.29% and a quarterly performance of 47.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Axon Enterprise Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.00% for AAXN stocks with a simple moving average of 45.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAXN

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAXN reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for AAXN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “In-line” to AAXN, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

AAXN Trading at 31.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAXN rose by +23.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.20. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 67.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAXN starting from Ahsan Jawad A, who sale 5,185 shares at the price of $106.00 back on Oct 15. After this action, Ahsan Jawad A now owns 60,837 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $549,610 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 98,000 shares at $98.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 567,555 shares at $9,623,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.96 for the present operating margin

+57.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +0.17. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.17. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AAXN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.91. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored