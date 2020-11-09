Why Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.95. The company’s stock price has collected 12.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.55, which is $4.66 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 368.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.11M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 12.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.94% and a quarterly performance of 14.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.84% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 18.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADI, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

ADI Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.16. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Cotter Martin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $124.56 back on Oct 22. After this action, Cotter Martin now owns 5,908 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,245,600 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Gregory N., the SVP, Atmtve, Comm, ArSpc & Def of Analog Devices Inc., sale 14,233 shares at $111.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Henderson Gregory N. is holding 5,826 shares at $1,590,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored