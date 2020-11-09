We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), Here is What We Found

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $116.79. The company’s stock price has collected 27.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/04/20 that These stocks rose the most Wednesday as investors cheered a divided government following the elections

Is It Worth Investing in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ :PDD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Pinduoduo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $627.69, which is -$24.93 below the current price. PDD currently public float of 669.62M and currently shorts hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDD was 7.76M shares.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD stocks went up by 27.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.01% and a quarterly performance of 30.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 164.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Pinduoduo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.22% for PDD stocks with a simple moving average of 73.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $123 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PDD, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

PDD Trading at 35.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +43.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD rose by +27.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.77. In addition, Pinduoduo Inc. saw 202.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.33 for the present operating margin

+78.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinduoduo Inc. stands at -23.12. The total capital return value is set at -34.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.45. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 26.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.25. Total debt to assets is 8.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

