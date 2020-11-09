We Analyzed the Future Direction of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Here is What We Found

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) went down by -4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected 29.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Nio, Xpeng Inc, Sundial Growers, Electrameccanica Vehicles, or Marathon Oil?

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ :SOLO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75. SOLO currently public float of 46.00M and currently shorts hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOLO was 6.43M shares.

SOLO’s Market Performance

SOLO stocks went up by 29.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.93% and a quarterly performance of 16.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.21% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.81% for SOLO stocks with a simple moving average of 67.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOLO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for SOLO stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2019.

SOLO Trading at 33.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.83%, as shares surge +38.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO rose by +29.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 66.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Equity return is now at value -94.10, with -69.50 for asset returns.

