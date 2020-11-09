Wall Street Pummels Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) After Recent Earnings Report

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) went up by 8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.04. The company’s stock price has collected 20.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :MRVL) Right Now?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRVL is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.38, which is $1.95 above the current price. MRVL currently public float of 664.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRVL was 8.61M shares.

MRVL’s Market Performance

MRVL stocks went up by 20.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.57% and a quarterly performance of 27.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Marvell Technology Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.07% for MRVL stocks with a simple moving average of 42.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVL stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MRVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRVL in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $48 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRVL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for MRVL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MRVL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on October 09th of the current year.

MRVL Trading at 13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVL rose by +20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.02. In addition, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. saw 69.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVL starting from MURPHY MATTHEW J, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $42.83 back on Oct 15. After this action, MURPHY MATTHEW J now owns 273,386 shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., valued at $321,225 using the latest closing price.

Hu Jean X., the Chief Financial Officer of Marvell Technology Group Ltd., sale 19,706 shares at $42.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Hu Jean X. is holding 122,486 shares at $842,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVL

Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 13.10 for asset returns.

