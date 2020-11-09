United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s stock price has collected 2.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE :X) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for X is at 2.34.

X currently public float of 219.08M and currently shorts hold a 18.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of X was 10.31M shares.

X’s Market Performance

X stocks went up by 2.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.06% and a quarterly performance of 25.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for United States Steel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.39% for X stocks with a simple moving average of 26.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to X, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

X Trading at 19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Girsky Stephen J, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $13.48 back on Nov 13. After this action, Girsky Stephen J now owns 39,910 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $9,434 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -14.60 for asset returns.

