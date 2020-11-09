The Chart for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) went up by 7.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.67. The company’s stock price has collected 23.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST NNOX, GOCO and FLDM – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ :NNOX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.50. NNOX currently public float of 33.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNOX was 3.81M shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.93% for NNOX stocks with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to NNOX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

NNOX Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +23.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.43. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 57.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

