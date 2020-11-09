The Chart for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) went down by -3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s stock price has collected -1.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Naked Brand Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Stockholders Equity

Is It Worth Investing in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ :NAKD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Naked Brand Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NAKD currently public float of 7.15M and currently shorts hold a 20.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAKD was 33.91M shares.

NAKD’s Market Performance

NAKD stocks went down by -1.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.02% and a quarterly performance of -82.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.23% for Naked Brand Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.70% for NAKD stocks with a simple moving average of -84.54% for the last 200 days.

NAKD Trading at -46.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -39.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAKD fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0877. In addition, Naked Brand Group Limited saw -95.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAKD

Equity return is now at value -887.20, with -66.30 for asset returns.

