Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) went up by 5.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.76. The company’s stock price has collected 4.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 min ago that Teva Shareholder Notice

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE :TEVA) Right Now?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3040.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.56, which is $2.86 above the current price. TEVA currently public float of 1.08B and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEVA was 8.34M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stocks went up by 4.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.25% and a quarterly performance of -23.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.30% for TEVA stocks with a simple moving average of -13.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $13 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

TEVA Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw -6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Daniell Richard, who sale 333 shares at the price of $8.98 back on Sep 09. After this action, Daniell Richard now owns 10,765 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $2,992 using the latest closing price.

Crane Rosemary A, the Director of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 2,860 shares at $11.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Crane Rosemary A is holding 33,509 shares at $34,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored