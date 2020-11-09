STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Just Got Our Attention

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) went up by 10.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.24. The company’s stock price has collected 10.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that STAAR Surgical Begins Commercialization of EVO Viva(TM) Presbyopia Correcting Lens

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ :STAA) Right Now?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 504.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAA is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for STAAR Surgical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $79.60, which is -$12.97 below the current price. STAA currently public float of 45.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAA was 596.81K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stocks went up by 10.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.66% and a quarterly performance of 55.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for STAAR Surgical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.54% for STAA stocks with a simple moving average of 72.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAA reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for STAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to STAA, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

STAA Trading at 34.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +37.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.53. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 126.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from Holliday Keith, who sale 36,326 shares at the price of $53.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Holliday Keith now owns 19,332 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $1,937,266 using the latest closing price.

Holliday Keith, the Chief Technology Officer of STAAR Surgical Company, sale 35,689 shares at $53.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Holliday Keith is holding 19,332 shares at $1,902,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+74.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.63. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored