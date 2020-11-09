Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Just Got Our Attention

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s stock price has collected 19.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the UBS Aerospace Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPR is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.84, which is $0.18 above the current price. SPR currently public float of 103.60M and currently shorts hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPR was 4.99M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR stocks went up by 19.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.54% and a quarterly performance of -3.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.82% for SPR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SPR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

SPR Trading at 10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.36. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw -70.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 500 shares at the price of $86.99 back on Dec 02. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 11,735 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $43,495 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -3.10 for asset returns.

