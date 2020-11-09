Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) went up by 17.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Applied UV, Inc. Subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc., Announces Receipt of Additional Purchase Order for Airocide(TM) System From Hyatt Hotel’s Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Resort

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ :AUVI) Right Now?

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Applied UV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.71. AUVI currently public float of 1.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUVI was 917.19K shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.31% for Applied UV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.85% for AUVI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.63% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI fell by -2.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw -45.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.04 for the present operating margin

+35.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc. stands at +30.03. The total capital return value is set at 89.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 190.36.

Based on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.43. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored