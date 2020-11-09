Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s stock price has collected 11.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Petrobras Announces Final Results Of Its Cash Tender Offers

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE :PBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBR is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.65. PBR currently public float of 4.19B and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBR was 20.56M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stocks went up by 11.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly performance of -16.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for PBR stocks with a simple moving average of -12.90% for the last 200 days.

PBR Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw -53.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -4.60 for asset returns.

