Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) went up by 7.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.42. The company’s stock price has collected 35.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Ocular Therapeutix(TM) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.17, which is -$0.17 below the current price. OCUL currently public float of 55.23M and currently shorts hold a 12.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUL was 1.14M shares.

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL stocks went up by 35.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.44% and a quarterly performance of 51.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 290.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.91% for OCUL stocks with a simple moving average of 76.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to OCUL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

OCUL Trading at 37.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares surge +13.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +35.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. saw 225.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from SUMMER ROAD LLC, who purchase 437 shares at the price of $10.48 back on Oct 16. After this action, SUMMER ROAD LLC now owns 5,618,861 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., valued at $4,580 using the latest closing price.

SUMMER ROAD LLC, the 10% Owner of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., purchase 363,636 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SUMMER ROAD LLC is holding 5,618,424 shares at $1,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

