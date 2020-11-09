Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) went up by 30.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s stock price has collected 50.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Modine Announces Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE :MOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOD is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Modine Manufacturing Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$2.62 below the current price. MOD currently public float of 49.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOD was 298.86K shares.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD stocks went up by 50.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.78% and a quarterly performance of 39.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Modine Manufacturing Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.17% for MOD stocks with a simple moving average of 66.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOD reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for MOD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

MOD Trading at 44.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.78%, as shares surge +34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +50.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 24.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Lucareli Michael B, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $6.78 back on Nov 20. After this action, Lucareli Michael B now owns 185,796 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $33,880 using the latest closing price.

BURKE THOMAS ANDREW, the President and CEO of Modine Manufacturing Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that BURKE THOMAS ANDREW is holding 679,559 shares at $68,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.99 for the present operating margin

+15.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at -0.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.24. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 111.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.70. Total debt to assets is 35.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

