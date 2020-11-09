Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Just Got Our Attention

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) went up by 17.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.07. The company’s stock price has collected 27.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Lufax Holding Ltd Provides Updates Regarding Recent Regulatory Development

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE :LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lufax Holding Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LU currently public float of 792.23M. Today, the average trading volume of LU was 21.52M shares.

LU’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.15% for LU stocks with a simple moving average of 24.15% for the last 200 days.

LU Trading at 24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.20% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU rose by +27.24%. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw 27.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.01 for the present operating margin

+85.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +26.94. The total capital return value is set at 30.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.91.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 71.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.77. Total debt to assets is 20.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.82.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored