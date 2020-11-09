Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.80. The company’s stock price has collected 17.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/05/20 that Qualcomm Is Finally Cleaning Up

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $154.52, which is -$13.11 below the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.13B and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.45M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went up by 17.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.53% and a quarterly performance of 36.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.45% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 53.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $170 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to QCOM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

QCOM Trading at 19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +17.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.82. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 64.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from AMON CRISTIANO R, who sale 20,530 shares at the price of $130.60 back on Oct 14. After this action, AMON CRISTIANO R now owns 50,753 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $2,681,222 using the latest closing price.

Rosenberg Donald J, the EVP & General Counsel of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 10,720 shares at $118.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Rosenberg Donald J is holding 0 shares at $1,267,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +22.09. Equity return is now at value 69.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

