Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) went down by -13.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.34. The company’s stock price has collected -3.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Ontrak Announces 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ :OTRK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTRK is at 3.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ontrak Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.33, which is $27.5 above the current price. OTRK currently public float of 7.38M and currently shorts hold a 36.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTRK was 760.94K shares.

OTRK’s Market Performance

OTRK stocks went down by -3.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.79% and a quarterly performance of -0.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 294.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for Ontrak Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.76% for OTRK stocks with a simple moving average of 66.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTRK stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OTRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OTRK in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $100 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTRK reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for OTRK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

OTRK Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTRK fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +243.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.83. In addition, Ontrak Inc. saw 260.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.03 for the present operating margin

+41.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ontrak Inc. stands at -73.11. The total capital return value is set at -455.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -620.98. Equity return is now at value 125.30, with -129.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 2.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

