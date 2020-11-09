Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) went up by 11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected 18.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives CHEO Award and Remains Top 100 Chinese Pharmaceutical Retail Company for 11 Years

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ :CJJD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CJJD currently public float of 28.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CJJD was 578.67K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD stocks went up by 18.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.83% and a quarterly performance of -18.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.46% for CJJD stocks with a simple moving average of -31.54% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +13.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9577. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -41.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.43 for the present operating margin

+21.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -4.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.78. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 264.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 54.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

