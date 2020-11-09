Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT)

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) went down by -28.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.71. The company’s stock price has collected -22.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Assertio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ASRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Assertio Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.48. ASRT currently public float of 91.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASRT was 484.87K shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT stocks went down by -22.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.80% and a quarterly performance of -40.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.80% for Assertio Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.67% for ASRT stocks with a simple moving average of -44.21% for the last 200 days.

ASRT Trading at -31.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares sank -36.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -22.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6788. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw -61.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from DAWES KAREN A, who sale 15,834 shares at the price of $0.79 back on May 08. After this action, DAWES KAREN A now owns 84,589 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $12,531 using the latest closing price.

HIGGINS ARTHUR J, the Director, President and CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that HIGGINS ARTHUR J is holding 112,879 shares at $18,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value -153.60, with -39.50 for asset returns.

