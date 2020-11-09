LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went up by 8.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.93. The company’s stock price has collected -6.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST PT, LX and BTU – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.90 x from its present earnings ratio.

LX currently public float of 35.99M and currently shorts hold a 20.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 1.75M shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went down by -6.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.01% and a quarterly performance of -9.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.44% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LX stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for LX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LX in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $13 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

LX Trading at 8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw -44.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 5.00 for asset returns.

