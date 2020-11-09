Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) went up by 7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.67. The company’s stock price has collected 15.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/20 that Spotify Had an Earnings Miss. The Stock Is a Buy, an Analyst Says.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE :SPOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $234.37, which is -$6.47 below the current price. SPOT currently public float of 131.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.54M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stocks went up by 15.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.53% and a quarterly performance of 10.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Spotify Technology S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.83% for SPOT stocks with a simple moving average of 36.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $282 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

SPOT Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +15.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $262.20. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 84.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -12.40 for asset returns.

