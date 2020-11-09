Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went up by 5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.39. The company’s stock price has collected -11.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Unaudited Preliminary Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. ITP currently public float of 23.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 1.79M shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went down by -11.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.87% and a quarterly performance of 21.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.16% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.52% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of 8.58% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at 20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares surge +27.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP fell by -11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6604. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

