Is OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) a Keeper?

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) went up by 25.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 34.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that OncoSec Hosting an Investor and Analyst Day Webinar Showcasing Positive KEYNOTE-695 Data in Anti-PD-1 Checkpoint Refractory Metastatic Melanoma

Is It Worth Investing in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ :ONCS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCS is at 2.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for OncoSec Medical Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.38. ONCS currently public float of 11.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCS was 258.01K shares.

ONCS’s Market Performance

ONCS stocks went up by 34.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.11% and a quarterly performance of 20.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.05% for OncoSec Medical Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.59% for ONCS stocks with a simple moving average of 95.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCS stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ONCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCS in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $10 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCS reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ONCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 07th, 2018.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONCS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

ONCS Trading at 37.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +43.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCS rose by +34.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, OncoSec Medical Incorporated saw 182.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCS starting from O’Connor Daniel J., who sale 3,280 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Nov 02. After this action, O’Connor Daniel J. now owns 102,682 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, valued at $12,431 using the latest closing price.

China Grand Pharmaceutical & H, the 10% Owner of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, purchase 2,398,800 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that China Grand Pharmaceutical & H is holding 11,999,000 shares at $7,796,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCS

The total capital return value is set at -188.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.88. Equity return is now at value -312.70, with -150.80 for asset returns.

Based on OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), the company’s capital structure generated 56.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.07. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored