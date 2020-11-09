Is Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) a Keeper?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) went up by 8.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.38. The company’s stock price has collected 18.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that ATEC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ATEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is at 1.44.

ATEC currently public float of 50.68M and currently shorts hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEC was 957.27K shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stocks went up by 18.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.86% and a quarterly performance of 58.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for Alphatec Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.75% for ATEC stocks with a simple moving average of 81.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ATEC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

ATEC Trading at 33.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +18.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Sponsel David, who sale 89,999 shares at the price of $9.47 back on Oct 12. After this action, Sponsel David now owns 571,840 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $852,291 using the latest closing price.

Hunsaker Craig E, the EVP, People/Culture & GC of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 62,731 shares at $8.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that Hunsaker Craig E is holding 985,361 shares at $540,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Equity return is now at value -184.70, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored