Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went up by 6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.51. The company's stock price has collected 15.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 68.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Baozun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $300.46, which is $2.26 above the current price. BZUN currently public float of 33.91M and currently shorts hold a 25.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 1.03M shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went up by 15.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.52% and a quarterly performance of 2.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Baozun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.94% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2020.

BZUN Trading at 17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN rose by +15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.98. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 27.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.52 for the present operating margin

+61.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 114.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.43. Total debt to assets is 41.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.34.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

