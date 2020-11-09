Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.61. The company’s stock price has collected 5.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/20 that Why This Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Stock’s Earnings Are Just a Distraction

Is It Worth Investing in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :BLDP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLDP is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.94, which is $6.24 above the current price. BLDP currently public float of 204.23M and currently shorts hold a 8.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLDP was 4.12M shares.

BLDP’s Market Performance

BLDP stocks went up by 5.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.67% and a quarterly performance of 5.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Ballard Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.00% for BLDP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $22 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

BLDP Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.42. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw 117.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.38 for the present operating margin

+20.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -36.73. The total capital return value is set at -10.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.01. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 5.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

