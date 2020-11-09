Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) went down by -4.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected 8.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that AerCap Delivers a New Airbus A321NEO to Sichuan Airlines
Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE :AER) Right Now?
AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AER is at 2.15.
AER currently public float of 125.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AER was 1.35M shares.
AER’s Market Performance
AER stocks went up by 8.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly performance of -16.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for AerCap Holdings N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for AER stocks with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of AER
Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AER reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for AER stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2019.
Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AER, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.
AER Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.31% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.91% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.34. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -56.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for AER
Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.
