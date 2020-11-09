HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) went up by 13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $337.61. The company’s stock price has collected 31.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that HubSpot Reports Q3 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE :HUBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for HubSpot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $391.68, which is -$89.13 below the current price. HUBS currently public float of 43.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUBS was 486.51K shares.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HUBS stocks went up by 31.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.70% and a quarterly performance of 45.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 166.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for HubSpot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.52% for HUBS stocks with a simple moving average of 73.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $350 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $286. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HUBS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

HUBS Trading at 27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +18.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +31.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.11. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 139.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Halligan Brian, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $310.00 back on Oct 20. After this action, Halligan Brian now owns 669,990 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $2,635,000 using the latest closing price.

NORRINGTON LORRIE M, the Director of HubSpot Inc., sale 2,039 shares at $305.72 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that NORRINGTON LORRIE M is holding 3,107 shares at $623,363 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+80.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -7.96. The total capital return value is set at -5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.98. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.35. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

