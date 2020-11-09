Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for trivago N.V. (TRVG)

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) went up by 24.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.07. The company’s stock price has collected -3.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that trivago N.V.’s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 2, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for November 3, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ :TRVG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRVG is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for trivago N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.44, which is $0.08 above the current price. TRVG currently public float of 26.11M and currently shorts hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRVG was 365.27K shares.

TRVG’s Market Performance

TRVG stocks went down by -3.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.56% and a quarterly performance of -30.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for trivago N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.68% for TRVG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVG reach a price target of $1.80, previously predicting the price at $2.15. The rating they have provided for TRVG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to TRVG, setting the target price at $2.15 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

TRVG Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVG rose by +22.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3935. In addition, trivago N.V. saw -50.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.55 for the present operating margin

+97.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for trivago N.V. stands at +2.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on trivago N.V. (TRVG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.02. Total debt to assets is 8.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

