Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.82. The company’s stock price has collected 7.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :MPC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $11.13 above the current price. MPC currently public float of 647.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPC was 7.03M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stocks went up by 7.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.48% and a quarterly performance of -14.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.83% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.17% for MPC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Tudor Pickering repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering is $32 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to MPC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

MPC Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +7.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.82. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw -47.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored