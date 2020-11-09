Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.79. The company’s stock price has collected 30.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Endeavour Silver Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020, Conference Call at 10am PST (1pm EST) Today
Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.58.
EXK currently public float of 153.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 3.60M shares.
EXK’s Market Performance
EXK stocks went up by 30.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.64% and a quarterly performance of 2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Endeavour Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.73% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of 60.89% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of EXK
B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXK reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for EXK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.
EXK Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +30.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 72.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for EXK
Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -26.80 for asset returns.
