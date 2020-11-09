Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.79. The company’s stock price has collected 30.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Endeavour Silver Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020, Conference Call at 10am PST (1pm EST) Today

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.58.

EXK currently public float of 153.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 3.60M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went up by 30.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.64% and a quarterly performance of 2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.21% for Endeavour Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.73% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of 60.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXK reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for EXK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

EXK Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK rose by +30.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 72.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -26.80 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored