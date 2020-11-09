Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 4.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.57. The company’s stock price has collected 17.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.58, which is $0.29 above the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.11B and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 3.52M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 17.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.69% and a quarterly performance of 3.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.81% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.89% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +17.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw -32.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

