Here’s Our Rant About Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) went up by 5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s stock price has collected 9.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Urban One Enters Into Exchange Agreement With Entercom That Will Expand Urban One’s Reach Into The General Market In Charlotte, North Carolina

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UONEK is at 0.86.

UONEK currently public float of 21.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UONEK was 1.74M shares.

UONEK’s Market Performance

UONEK stocks went up by 9.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.21% and a quarterly performance of -33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.11% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.84% for UONEK stocks with a simple moving average of -22.09% for the last 200 days.

UONEK Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONEK rose by +9.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0844. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw -45.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UONEK

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -2.00 for asset returns.

